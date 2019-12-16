General Motors pompt 1,35 miljard euro in fabrieken

General Motors meldt vandaag dat het 1,5 miljard dollar, grofweg 1,35 miljard euro, gaat investeren. Dit bedrag wordt door het concern nodig geacht om zich voor te bereiden op de komst van een nieuwe reeks middelgrote pick-ups. 1 miljard euro daarvan is bestemd voor de fabriek die General Motors in het in de Amerikaanse staat Missouri gelegen Wentzville heeft. De fabriek zal heftig worden vernieuwd.

Het Amerikaanse concern produceert momenteel de Chevrolet Colorado en de GMC Canyon in Wentzville. De huidige generaties van die auto's werden in 2014 op de markt gebracht. Eerdere spionagefoto's wekten echter de indruk dat General Motors een facelift voor het tweetal aan het voorbereiden is, terwijl GM vandaag spreekt over de komst van een nieuw model. Naast de Colorado en de Cayon produceert General Motors in Wentzville ook de Chevrolet Express en diens tweelingbroer van GMC, de Savana.

Since reintroducing the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon in 2013, GM has sold more than 700,000 midsize pickups in the U.S. The Colorado and Canyon have helped cement GM as the U.S. industry’s most successful pickup truck company for four consecutive years. From 2013 through Q3 2019, GM has sold 600,000 more pickups than any other competitor in the U.S.

GM has invested heavily in midsize trucks in recent years by bringing more product features to market, including new diesel and gas engines, new transmissions and special edition models, like the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Bison, as well as the GMC Canyon AT4 available next year.

GM’s Wentzville assembly plant opened in 1983. The plant operates on three shifts of production and currently employs about 4,000 hourly and 330 salaried employees. Wentzville builds the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups and Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans. Hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 2250.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.