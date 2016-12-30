Slideshow

Infiniti QX50 Concept naar Detroit Oude bekende blikt vooruit

Infiniti zet deze QX50 Concept mee op de beursvloer van de North American Auto Show in Detroit, een studiemodel dat je wellicht bekend voorkomt.

Dat kan helemaal kloppen. De QX50 Concept is een doorontwikkeling van de Sport Inspiration Concept die Infiniti in april in het Chinese Peking aan de wereld voorstelde. Volgens Infiniti geeft het nieuwe studiemodel weer wat we van de nieuwe 'Powerlful Elegance'-designtaal kunnen verwachten.

Naast een voorproefje op nieuw design, geeft de QX50, zijn naam geeft het natuurlijk al weg, hoe de nieuwe QX50 er uit gaat zien. Het huidige exemplaar draait in de basis sinds 2007 mee en verscheen aanvankelijk als EX op de markt.

We zien een meer productierijpe variant van de Sport Inspiration Concept die is volgestopt met semi-autonome ProPilot-technieken. Daarbij is het volgens Infiniti belangrijk dat rijplezier centraal blijft staan. Verwacht een systeem waarmee de QX50 in zelf zijn positie op de weg kan houden. In het vooronder ligt productierijpe 2,0-liter viercilinder turbomotor met variabele compressieverhoudingen van tussen 8:1 en 14:1, een primeur voor het Japanse merk. Infiniti beschrijft het blok als een benzinemotor met het koppel en het vebruik van een moderne dieselmotor. De vierpitter stampt 272 pk en 390 Nm naar alle vier de wielen.

Over een ruime week weten we meer, dan schittert de nieuweling tijdens de North American Auto Show in autostad Detroit.

ProPILOT will act as a ''co-pilot'' for the driver, empowering rather than replacing them, and ''delegate'' more onerous driving tasks to the car - such as navigating stop-start traffic on the highway or keeping track of the positions of surrounding vehicles.

Since its inception in 1989, INFINITI has brought a number of pioneering driver-assistive technologies to the customer. The company has been responsible for a series of world- first semi-autonomous technologies, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, drive-by-wire Direct Adaptive Steering and Active Lane Control.

ProPILOT will wrap up all of INFINITI's existing and near-future autonomous drive support technologies into one suite of features. The QX50 Concept's ProPILOT system previews the first production-ready incarnation of a technology package, which will be developed further in future production models.

VC-Turbo: the first production-ready variable compression ratio engine

INFINITI will exhibit its ground breaking new VC-Turbo (Variable Compression Turbo) engine technology in Detroit. The VC-Turbo engine is the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine. VC-Turbo technology combines the power of a high- performance 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced diesel powertrain. Such an advanced powertrain would be perfectly suited to the packaging of the QX50 Concept.

The production-ready 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine represents a compelling alternative to diesel powertrains. Using an innovative multi-link system, the VC-Turbo engine is able to adapt its compression ratio according to driving conditions to deliver optimal levels of performance and efficiency. By seamlessly raising or lowering the reach of the pistons, it instantly selects the most suitable compression for current driving conditions. The engine is able to offer any compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency).

With a development target power output of approximately 200 kW (268 hp / 272 ps) and 390 Nm torque, the VC-Turbo engine will be comparable to certain six-cylinder gasoline powertrains for performance, while significantly outperforming them in efficiency. INFINITI engineers are targeting a 27 percent improvement in fuel efficiency over V6 gasoline engines of similar power output.

INFINITI's VC-Turbo technology marks a significant leap forward for the internal combustion engine, joining other renowned powertrain innovations such as liquid cooling, fuel injection, catalytic convertors, and turbocharging. The arrival of the VC-Turbo will establish new benchmarks - for power, efficiency and emissions - against which future powertrains will be measured.